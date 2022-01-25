The Avocado Font of Internet Wisdom

What the fuck is this, Kappa?



Well, it’s an idea I’ve had forever. Here’s the gist: Sometimes when you say something on the internet, certain people trip over their feet to “Well, actually…” shit that at this point everyone knows. Just as an example, you mention the American Flag on the Moon (How’d it get there?) and someone’s eventually gonna show up to point out that actually, by now that flag has been bleached white by the sun.



So here it is. Let’s make a collection of the “Everyone Knows This” anti-trivia superlist so we can finally seal them away in a vault forever. This is stuff everyone knows so you can stop pointing it out, thanks.



Try to keep it kinda light, ok? And I know this might have some things not everyone knows. It’s just your personal “I am ok with never hearing this fact again” list.

