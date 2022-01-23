Spider-Man Retakes The January 21st – 23rd Box Office Results

The latest box office results have come in and the January doldrums have certainly taken hold combined with lots of people still staying out of theaters and some brutal cold along the upper half of the country.

This weekend saw Spider-Man: No Way Home return to the top spot after being knocked out by Scream last weekend. This time, Spidey jumps back to the top with another $14.1 million to bring its domestic numbers to $721 million since opening. Scream, for its part, added another $12 million so it was fairly close overall. That gets it to $51 million with its second full week of release now getting underway.

Once past that, things are under $6 million each without a lot doing much in general as even then much of it is under the $2 million mark.

GKIDS does keep its anime release of Belle onto the top twelve list at the last spot where it did $550,000 this weekend in 1,180 screens to bring it to $2.7 million. Its per-location average is actually a bit more decent than some other films on the list since it’s operating in half of or even a third of what a lot of them are.

Next weekend is likely to be largely the same as it’s all limited release films coming out with nothing going wide until Moonfall and Jackass Forever on February 4th, 2022.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $14,125,000 3,705 $3,812 $721,010,988 2 Scream Paramount $12,400,000 3,666 $3,382 $51,347,929 3 Sing 2 Universal $5,710,000 3,434 $1,663 $128,411,630 4 Redeeming Love Universal $3,710,000 1,903 $1,950 $3,710,000 5 King’s Man, The 20th Century Studios $1,779,000 2,360 $754 $31,510,014 6 355, The Universal $1,600,000 2,609 $613 $11,081,010 7 American Underdog Lionsgate $1,225,000 2,164 $566 $23,132,748 8 King’s Daughter, The Gravitas Ventures $750,000 2,170 $346 $750,000 9 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $698,000 1,290 $541 $35,051,495 10 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $683,357 772 $885 $10,786,005 11 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $665,000 1,061 $627 $127,117,539 12 Belle GKIDS $550,290 1,180 $466 $2,744,021

