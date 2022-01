Thank you for the music, the songs I’m singing/Thanks for all the joy they’re bringing

Semi-Finals Results

Match 1: “Take a Chance On Me” (32) vs. “Dancing Queen” (22)

Match 2: “SOS“ (28) vs. “Knowing Me, Knowing You” (22)

Voting ends 25 January, 9PM EDT

