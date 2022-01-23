30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 23: Favorite Legendary

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Every game presents you with a few unique and powerful Pokemon to catch. Some are tied to the plot. Some are just hidden bonuses to find in the post-game. Others require you to buy and play a completely separate game. Good luck completing your PokeDex. Which legendary Pokemon are your favorite? Do you ever use them in the main game, or do you keep to a strict no legendaries policy?

Bonus prompt: One last time, let’s talk about our least favorites.

