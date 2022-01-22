Tucker and Dale vs. Evil Night Thread (01/22)

The horror/comedy Tucker and Dale Vs. Evil was released on this date back in 2010. The movie stars Tyler Labine, Alan Tudyk, and Katrina Bowden.

Synopsis – Two scruffy pals’ backwoods vacation takes a bloody turn when ignorant college students mistake them for a pair of murderous hillbillies.

Trivia – Director Eli Craig cited the Evil Dead cabin as a source of inspiration for the vacation home his protagonists plan to fix up. According to Craig, his cabin is a combination of that seen in the Evil Dead and the cabin from the 2003 slasher Wrong Turn.

Something To Discuss– Tell us your favorite horror movie that takes place in the great outdoors.

