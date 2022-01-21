Jeopardy! recap for Fri., Jan. 21

Introducing today’s contestants:

Koré, an office manager, met Shaun Cassidy at the Grammys;

Avinash, a PhD student, used the internet to become an official chess expert; and

Amy, an engineering manager, has a big sister looking out for her. Amy is a 37-day champ with winnings of $1,253.200.

Jeopardy! round

LANDMARK OF THE CITY // WORD PAIRS // FICTIONAL PLANETS // NONSENSE // BALDERDASH // WHO “E”

DD1 – $800 – WHO “E” – He edited the second & third of the 3 volumes of “Das Kapital” (Avinash won “just $1,000” – in Ken’s words – from his score of $2,800 vs. $6,800 for Amy.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $8,400, Avinosh $3,800, Koré $3,400.

Double Jeopardy!

EXPLORERS // THE PRODUCERS // PHILOSOPHIC & RELISIOUS-ISMS // SYMPHONIES // SOME RANDOM ELEMENTS // WORDS FROM RUSSIAN

DD2 – $1,200 – EXPLORERS – Bridges over New York Bay & Narragansett Bay are named for this explorer who sailed into both bodies of water in 1524 (Amy won $2,000 from her total of $9,200 vs. $3,800 for Avinash.)

DD3 – $1,600 – PHILOSOPHIC & RELISIOUS-ISMS – This 5-letter philosophy popular with some of the founding fathers believes in a god, but one who stays out of human affairs (Amy won $4,000 from her score of $17,600 vs. $3,800 for Avinash.)

Amy scored on both DDs in DJ before either of her opponents had even signaled in during the round, and had no trouble securing another runaway at $34,000 vs. $5,400 for Avinosh and $4,200 for Koré.

Final Jeopardy!

MOUNTAINS – First scaled in 1829, this 17,000-foot mountain has caused excitement by the supposed discovery of wood high up on it

Only Amy was correct on FJ, adding $20,000 to win with $54,000. Amy has now tied Matt’s second-best all-time winning streak of 38 games and has earned $1,307,200.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed the creature from Winnie-the-Pooh with a nonsense word name that’s not a “Wizzle” is a “Woozle.”

Ken’s Korner: He opened the show by giving a quick summary of the highlights from Amy’s interview portions, just in case you forgot her cat is named Meep.

One more thing: The last commercial break stated off with the question “Want to be on ‘Jeopardy!’?” Given that I’d just watched Amy crush two more opponents, my gut reaction was, “Eh, maybe not so much”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – Who was Engels? DD2 – Who was Verrazzano? DD3 – What is deism? FJ – What is Mount Ararat?

