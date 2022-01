Hey-ay-ay, baby! Ooh, ahh! I wanna know-ow-ow-ow-ow, if you’ll Identify My GIF!

Please join us, we need fresh blood! It’s easy to do!

Post a Safe For Work (or hidden behind spoilers) GIF

Identify the source

???

Profit!

Remember Snail’s Golden Rule: Don’t Make It Weird! This is a light-hearted game so please do not post sexualised or objectifying images.

