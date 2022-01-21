Best Video Game Song Tournament, 2013-2016: Group 10

Group 8 Results

Spoiler 57.14% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Title Theme (Freaky Forms: Your Creations, Alive!) 52.38% The Legend of Zelda: Tri Force Heroes Woodlands 52.38% Undertale Dating Start! 52.38% Super Smash Bros. for Wii U Smiles and Tears 47.62% Pokémon X & Y Gate 47.62% Abzu To Know, Water 42.86% Hue Civilizations Lost 38.10% King’s Quest King’s Quest Improvisation 38.10% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle C4 38.10% Read Only Memories Street Action 38.10% Short Peace: Ranko Tsukigime’s Longest Day Sansankudo 28.57% Laserlife Origin 28.57% Hylics Basement 28.57% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel The Decisive Collision 28.57% Shin Megami Tensei IV Battle A1 – Naraku Battle Theme 28.57% Undertale Once Upon a Time 23.81% World of Final Fantasy World of Battle [Masashi Hamauzu] 23.81% The Banner Saga 2 With Eyes To The Endless Sun 23.81% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Class VII 23.81% The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel Atrocious Raid 23.81% Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze Blurry Flurry 19.05% QURARE: Magic Library Qupid’s Mischief [Nauts] 19.05% Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain Sins of the Father [Donna Burke] 14.29% Apotheon King of the Gods 9.52% Regular Show: Mordecai and Rigby in 8-Bit Land Menu [collapse]

It’s time for group play! We have 2,360 songs this time, in 24-song groups . That means 98(!) groups! For the group stage, vote for as many songs as you like! Songs will be ranked based on how many upvotes they got compared to how many people voted in that round. After all groups are done, the top 512 songs from across all groups will advance to the playoffs.

…unless! After group play, but before the playoffs proper, there will be a wild card runoff! If an individual game places more than 10 songs into the top 512, songs 11+ per game will face off against songs 513+ in a play-in round.

We’ll be “feathering” groups; voting on group 10 will be active until Sunday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific. Group 9 will be active until 10:00PM tonight; vote here. Group 11 will start Monday and be active until Tuesday, and so on. Please listen to every song! Don’t just vote name recognition.

You can listen to all songs in group 10 in this handy YouTube playlist! (Don’t worry, songs will also be linked in the comments, where voting will take place)

You can work ahead if you like:

Again, voting for group 10 is open until Sunday January 23rd at 10:00PM Pacific

