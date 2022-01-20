Couch Avocados: TV Discussion Thread

Welcome to the weekly TV thread! Compared to years ago, there’s so much more content out there now and so much more to talk about. This coming week of new shows brings us to the latest week of regular TV and a number of premieres. I look forward to getting way too many suggestions about good shows to check out!

Coming this week: There are a lot of shows that have their premieres over the next week. What are you excited about?

THURSDAY, JANUARY 20TH, 2022:

Astral Journey (aka Jornada Astral) (HBO Max)

Close To Me Season Finale (Sundance Now)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Season Premiere (TBS)

La Fortuna Series Premiere (AMC+)

Looney Tunes Cartoons Season Premiere (HBO Max)

Men Of West Hollywood Series Premiere (Crackle)

Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream Series Premiere (Netflix)

Moses Storm: Trash White (HBO Max)

On The Job (HBO Max)

Selling The Hamptons Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Single Drunk Female Series Premiere (Freeform)

Supernatural Academy Series Premiere (Peacock)

The Envoys Series Premiere (Paramount+)

The Marfa Tapes (Paramount+)

The Royal Treatment (Netflix)

True Story With Ed & Randall Series Premiere (Peacock)

Unraveled: Mystery At The Mansion (Discovery+)

Warped! Series Premiere (Nickelodeon)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 21ST, 2022:

A Hero (Amazon)

Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (Netflix)

Amandia (Netflix)

As We See It Series Premiere (Amazon)

Back On The Record With Bob Costas Season Premiere (HBO)

Fraggle Rock: Back To The Rock Series Premiere (Apple TV+)

Munich: The Edge Of War (Netflix)

My Father’s Violin (Netflix)

Ozark Season Four Part One Premiere (Netflix)

Picabo (Peacock)

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series (Netflix)

Real Time With Bill Maher Season Premiere (HBO)

Servant Season Premiere (Apple TV+)

Summer Heat (Netflix)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 22ND, 2022:

Butlers In Love (Hallmark)

Radford Returns Series Premiere (Discovery+)

Vanished: Searching For My Sister (Lifetime)

SUNDAY, JANUARY 23RD, 2022:

Billions Season Premiere (Showtime)

Deadly House Cali (Lifetime)

Love On The Road (Up)

Promised Land Series Premiere (The CW)

The Best Thing I Ever Ate Season Premiere (Cooking)

MONDAY, JANUARY 24TH, 2022:

American Dad (TBS)

March Series Premiere (The CW)

POV: Not Going Quietly (PBS)

Promised Land Series Premiere (ABC)

Secrets Of Playboy (A&E)

Snowpiercer Season Premiere (TNT)

Social Society (ALLBLK)

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Three Songs For Benazir (Netflix)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 25TH, 2022:

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

Broken Bread Season Two Premiere (Tastemade)

In My Own World Series Premiere (Vice)

Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 26TH, 2022:

American Detective with Joe Kenda Season Premiere (Discovery+)

American Rock Stars (Peacock)

Astrid & Lilly Save The World Series Premiere (Syfy)

Let’s Make A Deal Primetime (CBS)

Resident Alien Season Premiere (Syfy)

