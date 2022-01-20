30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 20: Favorite Rival

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Villains aren’t the only major obstacle in Pokemon. Throughout your journey you will encounter a rival (or sometimes multiple rivals) who will challenge you. Sometimes they’re jerks, sometimes they’re friendly competition, but they always drive you to be the very best, like no one ever was. Which rival did you love to fight, whether for the satisfaction of beating them or because of the challenge they presented?

Bonus prompt: Who’s your favorite protagonist? They’re silent, but you spend a lot of time inhabiting them, and it’s hard not to get attached – or maybe it’s because you love them in Pokemon Special. Regardless, who’s your favorite Pokemon hero?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...