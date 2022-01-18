Weekly LGBT Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!
Rules for this discussion:
- All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.
- Please put anything graphic behind a tag.
- As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.
The person of the day is Katelyn Burns (she/her), a journalist.
In the news,
“It Shouldn’t Be This Hard”: Trans People Face New Paperwork Hurdle in COVID-19 Vaccination Cards
LGBTQ+ Rights Activist Found Dead in Florida Landfill
Sinema Refuses to Change Filibuster to Pass Voting Rights Legislation
Today’s project of the day is the Kieron Gillen and Jamie McKelvie run of Young Avengers