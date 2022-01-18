Jeopardy! recap for Tue., Jan. 18

Please welcome today’s contestants:

Taryn, a law librarian, was blessed by Joe DiMaggio;

Dan, a college instructor, went on 2 archaeological digs; and

Amy, an engineering manager, loves “Pride and Prejudice”, “Catch-22” and especially “Moby-Dick”. Amy is a 34-day champ with winnings of $1,148,600.

Jeopardy! round

THE MUPPET NAME // MEDICAL HISTORY // YOU PLAYED YOURSELF // I WANT 2 B // A PART OF IT // NEW JERSEY, NEW JERSEY

DD1 – $800 – A PART OF IT – The parts of this lowest section of your brain are the midbrain, the pons & the medulla oblongata (Amy lost $4,000 from her score of $9,200 vs. $2,800 for Taryn.)

Scores going into DJ: Amy $7,200, Dan $1,000, Taryn $2,800

Double Jeopardy!

ESCAPIST LITERATURE // MURALS // INTERNATIONAL CARS // WORLD HISTORY // 7-LETTER ANAGRAMS // DEEP CUTS

DD2 – $2,000 – INTERNATIONAL CARS – This car was first imported to the U.S. in the 1980s; the factory that made them was destroyed by NATO bombing in 1999 (Amy won $2,000 from her total of $12,600 vs. $3,000 for Dan.)

DD3 – $800 – ESCAPIST LITERATURE – 10 young people tell stories to pass the time in “The Decameron” while escaping the Black Death engulfing this city (Amy won $6,000 from her score of $21,000 vs. $3,000 for Dan.)

Amy ran three categories, including one in DJ that contained DD3, on her way to a massive runaway at $35,400 vs. $5,000 for Dan and $400 for Taryn.

Final Jeopardy!

AWARDS AROUND THE WORLD – France’s national theater award, it’s named for a man who died in Paris in 1673

Only Dan was correct on FJ, as Amy missed one with which it would seem she would have little trouble. Amy dropped $20,000 to win with $15,400 for a 35-day total of $1,164,000.

Odds and Ends

Modern musical miscues: No one knew one-named “Cuz I Love You” rap/R&B performer Lizzo or that “Motherboard” was from “Random Access Memories” by duo Daft Punk.

Ken’s Korner: If Amy’s streak goes on much longer, Ken noted that she’ll have won more Jeopardy! games than anyone except “little old me”.

One more thing: Dan wins the comedy award for giving WWII journalist Pyle and “Ghostbuster” Hudson a name allegedly shared by a Muppet, “Gomer”.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is brain stem? DD2 – What is Yugo? DD3 – What is Florence? FJ – Who was Molière?

