The Ties That Bind

Clark opens up to Lois about his ongoing struggle with visions and admits that there is only one person who might be able to help. Meanwhile, Lana receives some unexpected news and tensions begin to rise between Lois and Chrissy. Lastly, Sarah breaks plans with Jordan to spend time with Natalie

Unidentified Flying Object

Naomi digs deeper into the mystery surrounding unexplained occurrences in Port Oswego

