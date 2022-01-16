Utensilmania! Sunday Food Thread 1/16

What’s your favorite utensil? Do you even have a favorite?

As you can see our utensils are a bit of a hodge-podge (this is everyday, we do have a proper set for fancy times). My wife is pretty particular about her fork and spoon, as for me I do have a certain spoon I prefer but other than that as long as the tool reasonably does what it’s supposed to do I’m good. Sometimes a long-tined fork is better (spaghetti, I’m lookin’ at you). Getting too specialized would just be asking for trouble though.

