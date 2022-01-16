30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 16: Favorite Gen 5 Pokemon

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Generation 5 felt like something of a soft reboot for Pokemon. While previous generations took place in regions inspired by Japan, Black and White were set in the New York-inspired Unova. The developers also made the bold choice to restrict the PokeDex for the main game to entirely new Pokemon, meaning you’d have to wait until the post-game to see old favorites. This was balanced by introducing 156 new Pokemon to find throughout Unova, the most of any generation. Of these 156, which ones are your favorite?

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen5pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: If you say Trubbish is your least favorite, I will frown at you.

