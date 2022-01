AEW:

-Tony Schiavone Extends Contract With AEW Until 2024.

-Brody King debuts to everyone’s suprise

WWE:

-Billy Gunn Files Trademark On ‘New Age Outlaws’

OTHER:

-A&W hires Danhausen

-Former CHIKARA Commissioner Bob Saget Dead At 65

-Hulk Hogan blaming covid vaccines for some recent celebrity deaths on Facebook.

-Former NXT referee and Florida state legislature candidate, Drake Wuertz has had his account suspended by twitter

