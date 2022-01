This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Although the mainline RPGs are their most famous games, Pokemon has spinoffs across a variety of genres: Tactical RPG, on-rail [photo]shooters, pinball, roguelike, fighting game, real world ARG. How many of the many Pokemon spinoffs have you played, and which stand out as your favorites?

Bonus prompt: What genre would you like to see Pokemon tackle?

