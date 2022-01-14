Job Rants Thread – 1/14/2021 – And Back At It

Hey, all; Happy and Healthy Friday –

So! Good news and bad news: The good news is, according to the test I took on Wednesday, I am completely COVID free! The bad news however, is that means I’m required to go back into my office despite being completely able to do the exact same thing I’m doing now; to say nothing of the fact that, by doing the regular packed commute routine, again, I, and so many others, are just opening ourselves up for this type of damn thing to be happening all over again.

And the dumbest news of all? Despite there being one damn day left in my work week, I’m expected to schlep on back because…normalcy, I guess. In short: I’m happy that I’m healthy; but I’m not healthily happy, beyond that.

There’s my rant for the week; howzabout yours?

As ever, have a safe and productive rest of the day, safe trip home if out, and a great weekend. And remember: Unless you absolutely need to be back at your workplace, or need to know that you’re safe around others, there’s really no harm in waiting to home test until Fridays.

