Werewolf Crossing (#173): Day Four

Hello there! Good morning everyone!

My name is Isabelle, and I am here with the morning announcements!

By the way, did anyone tune in for that documentary show that was on TV yesterday? It was all about the history of aviation. And actually, it was quite informative. For one thing, I learned that talking about aviation puts me right to sleep! Tee hee!

Oh dear, there I go again, prattling on about my personal TV habits. Sorry folks!

Speaking of aviation, if you ever feel like getting away from the island, be sure to visit Dodo Airlines! Our friend Wilbur is a registered pilot, ready to take you away on an tour to distant lands. What’s that? I think I hear the rumble of a plane flying away from the island right now! Oh well, I bet he’ll be back before you know it.

ADAM FARRAR was WILBER, a dodo. He was also a VILLAGER (Town).

Oh also, I looked up my horoscope for the day and it said I’m going to have good luck! I could use some, I stepped in a puddle on my way to work.

Err…oh dear. I guess that doesn’t really qualify as “news”, does it?

My socks are still wet from the puddle. Oh, I know! Have you all met my friend Kicks? He’s the source for shoes, socks, and bags on the island. He doesn’t come here every day, usually around once a week, on a regular basis. Come to think of it, I haven’t seen Kicks around lately…I’m sure he’s “kicking” around somewhere! He’ll show up any day now!

MARLOWE was KICKS, a skunk. He was also a VILLAGER (Town).

That’s all for now. I’ll get back to work supporting you and your enjoyment of our island. I hope you have the loveliest of days!

(NOTE: See Role Descriptions, below, for the dead players’ powers.)

7 Villagers

3 Nook’s Crooks

1 Serial Killer (???)

A minimum of three game-related posts are required each game day, though more is encouraged.

Living Players April

Jake

Lindsay

MacCrocodile

malthusc

Narrowstrife

Owen

Raven

Sagittariuskim

Sic humor

Wasp

Role Descriptions ADAM FARRAR (WILBUR // Villager): On Night 1 and Night 3, you may remove a player from the island. The chosen player’s night action (if they have one) fails, and any actions that target them also fail. You cannot choose yourself.



COPYWIGHT (WISP // Villager): After you die, you are still allowed to comment in the main thread each day. You cannot vote or have access to the graveyard.



EMMELEMM (K.K. Slider // Villager): Each night, choose a song from



HOHO (Rover // Nook’s Crooks): On Night 2 and Night 4, you may block a chosen player’s night action, if they have one.



LAMB DANCE (HARVEY // Villager): Each player in the game has been given a photo of an animal on the wall of their house. Each night, you can choose 1 or 2 players. The chosen players will be asked to draw a picture of their animal and post it in the thread the next day.



MARLOWE (KICKS // Villager): You have an optional vig kill that can only be used on Night 3.



MSD (BLATHERS // Villager): As a night action, select 1 or 2 players. You can share animal or fossil-based fun facts with the chosen players. They will not know who sent the facts and you will not get a response. The fun facts can be true or made up. They have no game effect.



NATE (TOMMY // Serial Killer): Tommy and ??? are serial killer masons. Each night you will decide who you want to kill, as well as which one of you will perform the kill.



Win Conditions – Villagers win the game when Nook’s Crooks and ??? have been eliminated.

– Nook’s Crooks win the game when their numbers equal the Villagers and ??? have been eliminated.

– ??? win the game when all Villagers and Nook’s Crooks have been eliminated.

– If there is ever an equal number of Villagers, Nook’s Crooks, and ???, the game ends and a special ending occurs.

Twilight is at 7pm PST (10pm EST) on Thursday, January 13.

