Today’s contestants are:

Cory, an interactive designer, designed board games;

Clark, an attorney, had a baby during law school (not named Jurisprudence); and

Amy, an engineering manager, embraced her Irish heritage at an early age. Amy is a 31-day champ with winnings of $1,068,800.

Jeopardy! round

PEOPLE IN HISTORY

LITERARY DECADES

WE GOT STUCK

MIDDLE X

PLATES, POTS & PANS

ROM-DRAMS

Scores going into DJ: Amy $10,400, Clark $2,800, Cory $1,200.

DD1 – $800 – MIDDLE X – A bumper sticker favorite, it means to live together peacefully despite differences (Amy won $2,000 from her leading score of $6,400.)

Double Jeopardy!

MOUNTAINS OF THE WORLD

MODERN ART

PLANT TERMINOLOGY

CUTS FROM THE CLASSIC ALBUM

5-LETTER WORDS

ANCIENT FAITH

Amy extended her advantage on DD1, then dominated in DJ, scoring on both DDs and leading into FJ with $28,400 vs. $11,200 for Cory and $4,000 for Clark.

DD2 – $1,600 – MOUNTAINS OF THE WORLD – The Loma Mountains, rising to just over 6,000 feet, are the highest in this African country whose name means “lion mountains” (Amy won $4,000 from her total of $12,800 vs. $6,000 for Cory.)

DD3 – $2,000 – ANCIENT FAITH – Acts 2 describes the gathering of the disciples on this holy day sometimes described as “Babel reversed” (Amy won $2,000 from her score of $21,200 vs. $6,000 for Cory.)

Final Jeopardy!

THE WORDS OF VICTOR HUGO – This object “is the ultimate expression of law, & its name is vengeance; it is not neutral, nor does it allow us to remain neutral”

Only Amy was correct, breaking her 3-game streak of missing FJ. Amy added $4,000 to win with $32,800 for a 32-day total of $1,101,600, and has now tied James in regular game victories.

Odds and Ends

That’s before our time: More pieces of 1970s pop culture bit the dust, as no one knew “Looking for Mr. Goodbar” was from that decade, or could name the legendary 1971 Marvin Gaye album “What’s Going On”.

Ken’s Korner: He perhaps gave Johnny an idea to try out a new introduction next time: “And now, hosting Jeopardy!, that trainee TV host from Seattle, Ken something!”

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is coexist? DD2 – What is Sierra Leone? DD3 – What is Pentecost? FJ – What is guillotine?

