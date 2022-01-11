The Creative Endeavors Thread Takes A Dive

This is the space for our members to discuss and share their creative projects, ranging from written works to drawings, photography, and even craft projects such as knitting and woodworking. Self promotion is welcome (websites where we can view and/or purchase your work). Please do continue to preface if content is NSFW and be sure to properly spoiler/link such content.

So my planned trip to Detroit last week fell through because I mixed up my bus times (I could have taken another, I think, but then I’d already miss my DIA reservation and I’d only planned to be there for a few hours in any event). Not only was I not really upset, I was actually rather relieved as I’d toyed with the idea of passing it up anyhow. Between multiple family COVID infections over the holidays and the weather forecast—strolling up and down Woodward Avenue in the midst of a windy twenty Fahrenheit didn’t really appeal—it seemed like a good time to duck out.

Not least as the construction noise that’s beset my apartment for the past year and a half now has been eerily absent (middling this morning, despite the recently record-breaking cold). I figured it was due to the snows and low temps and it took me way too long to even contemplate how many of the crew might have been out sick. So if that’s how it happened… eh, “not like this,” right? Planning to get some painting done tonight and well on track already to clear the next couple of weeks for work on my webcomic project (even as research on some other longterm goals has turned up some surprising avenues). Barely two weeks into the year and it already feels like it’s lasted a while (which can be a good or bad thing, I reckon).

How’s your work going?

