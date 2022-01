This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Let’s return to the games for a bit. Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire were the third generation, and brought us to the tropical world of Hoenn (and lots of water and trumpets). Which Pokemon from Hoenn are your favorite?

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen3pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: Which mons from generation 3 do you like the least?

