Keep Your Hands Off the Day Thread!

On the Avocado’s recommendation, I recently watched Keep Your Hands Off Eizouken!, an anime about three talented high school students whose dream is to make their own anime. It’s a fantastic show with gorgeous animation, engaging characters, and tons of information about the process of making anime to boot. It’s highly recommended to anyone who loves animation.

My favorite character by far was Kanamori. Unlike her two friends, she can’t draw or produce much in the way of art. Her skill is to be the girls’ producer, keeping them on track and making sure their goals are realistic without crushing their muses. She’s also ruthless as hell and very, very funny.

I’ll leave you all with some words of wisdom.

