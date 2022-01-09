Spider-Man: No Way Home Takes January 7th – 9th Box Office Victory Lap

This week didn’t have much in the way of new arrives but The 355 wasn’t viewed as any serious competition to the film that’s scoring huge at the box office, Spider-Man: No Way Home. The 355 debuted in third place for Universal with a $4.8 million take for the weekend, which isn’t all that good at all.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, on the other hand, had its latest weekend since opening on December 17th, 2021 bringing in another $33 million to bring its domestic take to $668.7 million. Odds are between weekday numbers and next weekend it’ll sail past the $700 million mark domestically.

Sing 2 took second place with a $11.9 million take to bring it to $109 million, giving parents something that they can take kids to that may actually be lightly attended in the small sense with it being in 3,700 screens playing multiple times per day. Odds are you can find a good showing with few if any people and not have to have COVID running in your head a lot.

King’s Man takes the fourth place slot with a $3.2 million take to bring it to $25 million overall. It’s not going to scuttle other plans going forward to finish the Kingsman trilogy overall, but one can imagine that unless it does really well on its streaming side, this may be closing out that franchise.

Next weekend sees only one film going live with the new Scream installment.

# Title Distributor Name Weekend Total # of Locs Loc Avg Cume Total 1 Spider-Man: No Way Home Sony $33,015,000 4,012 $8,229 $668,753,195 2 Sing 2 Universal $11,950,000 3,713 $3,218 $109,012,985 3 355, The Universal $4,800,000 3,145 $1,526 $4,800,000 4 King’s Man, The 20th Century Studios $3,272,000 3,040 $1,076 $25,091,034 5 American Underdog Lionsgate $2,413,000 2,729 $884 $18,742,589 6 Matrix Resurrections, The Warner Bros. $1,860,000 2,875 $647 $34,317,103 7 West Side Story 20th Century Studios $1,413,000 2,290 $617 $32,157,045 8 Ghostbusters: Afterlife Sony $1,140,000 1,501 $759 $125,064,125 9 Licorice Pizza United Artists Releasing $1,028,156 772 $1,332 $8,198,967 10 House Of Gucci United Artists Releasing $632,348 607 $1,042 $50,085,553 11 Journal For Jordan, A Sony $605,000 1,850 $327 $5,863,134 12 Nightmare Alley Searchlight $592,000 1,200 $493 $8,737,697

[Source: Box Office Essentials]

