Awesome Games Done Quick 2022

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

Psychonauts 2 Any% by ItzBytez at 3:55 PM on Monday, January 10th

Returnal Fresh File Any% by cavecavecave at 8:10 PM on Tuesday, January 11th

Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix HD Co-op Randomizer Race by Violin, JHobz, spikevegeta, and RoseCurel at 4:53 PM on Thursday, January 13th

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Blindfolded (!!!!!!) Any% by Mitchriz at 5:49 PM on Saturday, January 15th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!

