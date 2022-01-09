GDQ Logo
Awesome Games Done Quick 2022

Annual weeklong charity speedrunning marathon Awesome Games Done Quick (AGDQ) is back, raising money for the Prevent Cancer Foundation. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this year the event is being held online.

You watch the marathon in the embedded Twitch player below:

Some upcoming schedule highlights (all times EST and subject to change):

  • Psychonauts 2 Any% by ItzBytez at 3:55 PM on Monday, January 10th
  • Returnal Fresh File Any% by cavecavecave at 8:10 PM on Tuesday, January 11th
  • Kingdom Hearts 2 Final Mix HD Co-op Randomizer Race by Violin, JHobz, spikevegeta, and RoseCurel at 4:53 PM on Thursday, January 13th
  • Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Blindfolded (!!!!!!) Any% by Mitchriz at 5:49 PM on Saturday, January 15th

Which runs are you looking forward to? Also, please remember to donate. It’s a great cause!