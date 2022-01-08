Svengoolie Discussion Thread 1/8/2022: Frogs

I’m very excited for this one. Not only is it new (if Sven’s shown it before, it predates his current website), but the premise is amazing. SAM ELLIOTT VERSUS FROGS! From the MeTV website…

“A revenge-of-nature-type film in which thousands of swamp critters attack a wheelchair-bound, Deep South plantation owner and his family on his birthday…the 4th of July…probably because he’s been destroying the bayou wildlife and now they’re on the warpath to destroy him.”

Not streaming anywhere for free.

If you miss any of Sven’s segments or want to see them again, they should be posted here after the episode airs!

Enjoy the movie!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...