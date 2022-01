Time to see what made it!

Quarter Finals Results

Match 1: “Superstition” (50) vs. “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout A Thing” (4)

Match 2: “Sir Duke” (44) vs. “I Wish” (7)

Match 3: “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours)” (37) vs. “Isn’t She Lovely” (18)

Match 4: “Uptight (Everything’s Alright)” (27) vs. “Livin’ For The City” (26)

Voting ends 10 January, 9PM EDT

