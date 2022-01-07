Weekly Wrestling Thread Remembers NXT

WWE

-Tons of people got fired. Important people, most from NXT staff

Road Dogg

Ace Steel

Ryan Katz

William Regal

Dave Kapoor(fka Rajin Singh)

Scott Armstrong

George Carroll

Hideki Suzuki of Diamond Mine

Timothy Thatcher

Danny Burch

Cathy Corino (also known as Allison Danger)

Sarah Cummins

-Roman Reigns tested postive for covid.

-Bron Breakker kicks the old gold NXT X means something i guess

AEW

-Dynamite debuts on TBS

-Ray Fenix breaks arm in match

-Jake Atlas signed

-Tony Khan announced that Beach Break will be January 26th in Cleveland, OH. Also confirming that AEW will be touring the west coast around Double or Nothing which will be in Vegas again.

Indies

-Samuray Del Sol/Kalisto got covid bad last year. Had one day to prepare for AEW debute

-Nick Aldis Announces He’s Re-Signed With The NWA

