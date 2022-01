This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

As a runaway success, it was inevitable that Pokemon would get a sequel, and Pokemon Gold and Silver brought us to the Johto region and introduced another 100 creatures to collect, trade, and battle. What Pokemon from generation 2 do you love?

If you need a refresher, here’s a handy list: https://www.serebii.net/pokemon/gen2pokemon.shtml

Bonus prompt: Are there any generation 2 Pokemon you strongly dislike?

