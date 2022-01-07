Friday New Music 1/7

Hello not Apples here, here are the releases of this week. Enjoy, discuss do whatever musically.

January 6th:

— Burial – Antidawn EP (Digital Release)

— Sarah Pagé x Joni Void – Code Versus

January 7th:

— Aethereus – Leiden

— Aitis Band – Aitis Band III

— Apes – Lullabies For Eternal Sleep EP

— At the Movies – The Soundtrack Of Your Life – Vol. 2

— Best Coast – Always Tomorrow (Deluxe Edition)

— Blair West – All this to Say EP

— Canyon City – Matinee EP

— Carnation – Galaxy Studio Sessions

— David Bowie – Hunky Dory (Vinyl Reissue)

— David Bowie – TOY:BOX

— Despised Icon – Consumed By Your Poison (Vinyl Reissue)

— Despised Icon – The Healing Process (Vinyl Reissue)

— The Dollyrots – Down The Rabbit Hole

— Dope Lemon (Angus Stone) – Rose Pink Cadillac

— Eric Nam – There and Back Again

— Gunna – Drip Season 4

— Infected Rain – Ecdysis

— The Mars Volta – Landscape Tantrums (Vinyl Release)

— Omhosten – Music of the Great Beyond

— Pauli the PSM – OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE

— Picture One – Hearts of the Terminus

— Power Paladin – With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel

— Sis – Gnani EP

— Spector – Now Or Whenever

— Twin Atlantic – Transparency

— Vulfpeck – Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe

— Waxahatchee – El Deafo Soundtrack

— The Weeknd – Dawn FM

— Wilderun – Epigone

— Yard Act – The Overload

— Young Mountain – If You Leave EP

January 8th:

— Nihility – Beyond Human Concepts

