Friday New Music 1/7

Hello not Apples here, here are the releases of this week. Enjoy, discuss do whatever musically.
January 6th:
— Burial – Antidawn EP (Digital Release)
— Sarah Pagé x Joni Void – Code Versus
January 7th:
— Aethereus – Leiden
— Aitis Band – Aitis Band III
— Apes – Lullabies For Eternal Sleep EP
— At the Movies – The Soundtrack Of Your Life – Vol. 2
— Best Coast – Always Tomorrow (Deluxe Edition)
— Blair West – All this to Say EP
— Canyon City – Matinee EP
— Carnation – Galaxy Studio Sessions
— David Bowie – Hunky Dory (Vinyl Reissue)
— David Bowie – TOY:BOX
— Despised Icon – Consumed By Your Poison (Vinyl Reissue)
— Despised Icon – The Healing Process (Vinyl Reissue)
— The Dollyrots – Down The Rabbit Hole
— Dope Lemon (Angus Stone) – Rose Pink Cadillac
— Eric Nam – There and Back Again
— Gunna – Drip Season 4
— Infected Rain – Ecdysis
— The Mars Volta – Landscape Tantrums (Vinyl Release)
— Omhosten – Music of the Great Beyond
— Pauli the PSM – OFFAIR: The Power of your Subconscious Mind Vol 1: SPACE
— Picture One – Hearts of the Terminus
— Power Paladin – With The Magic Of Windfyre Steel
— Sis – Gnani EP
— Spector – Now Or Whenever
— Twin Atlantic – Transparency
— Vulfpeck – Vulf Vault 005: Wong’s Cafe
— Waxahatchee – El Deafo Soundtrack
— The Weeknd – Dawn FM
— Wilderun – Epigone
— Yard Act – The Overload
— Young Mountain – If You Leave EP
January 8th:
— Nihility – Beyond Human Concepts