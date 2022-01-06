The January Sixth Day Thread of daveshayneducks writes a pram

From time to time I dabble in doggerel. Short poems of largely indifferent quality and generally lacking in gravitas. Often times they even rhyme. Usually I’ll start with a line of nonsense and start from there. For instance I might start with a date:

January sixth on the clock

But then I take it in a different direction:

Editing the header with blocks

And now I decide how I feel about those two lines:

There are some definite knocks

Before veering entirely into non sequitur territory:

Athletes are jocks

And bring it home with a personal note:

My slippers smell worse than my socks

And that is one way daveshayneducks writes a pram.

