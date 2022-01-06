The January Sixth Day Thread of daveshayneducks writes a pram

From time to time I dabble in doggerel. Short poems of largely indifferent quality and generally lacking in gravitas. Often times they even rhyme. Usually I’ll start with a line of nonsense and start from there. For instance I might start with a date:
January sixth on the clock
But then I take it in a different direction:
Editing the header with blocks
And now I decide how I feel about those two lines:
There are some definite knocks
Before veering entirely into non sequitur territory:
Athletes are jocks
And bring it home with a personal note:
My slippers smell worse than my socks
And that is one way daveshayneducks writes a pram.