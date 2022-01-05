Weekly Japanese Pop Culture Thread (January 5, 2022)

Welcome to The Avocado’s weekly discussion of Japanese pop culture! New year, new anime season! What are you looking forward to this Winter season? You can see a full list of the Winter 2022 lineup here, and you can check out what Crunchyroll and Funimation plan to stream as well. And if you want some recommendations, you can read what the writers at Anime News Network are most looking forward to watching.

And, as always…

What have you been watching/reading/playing/eating/listening to lately?

Happy Wednesday! 🙂

