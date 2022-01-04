Weekly LGBT+ Discussion

Greetings, Avocadoans! Welcome to the weekly discussion of LGBTQQIA+ issues!

Rules for this discussion:

All are welcome! However, please be respectful that this discussion is specifically about issues and topics related to lesbian, gay, bi- or pansexual, trans, queer, questioning, demi- or asexual, intersex, non-binary, genderfluid, or any other sexual or gender minority, so please do not stray off-topic.

Please put anything graphic behind a tag.

As always, any shaming or hateful speech will not be tolerated — if you see some, please flag it ASAP.

The person of the day is Colm Tóibín (he/him), an author

In the news

1st LGBTQ+ Cryptocurrency, Maricoin, Launches With Questionable Name

New Jersey Legislators Vote to Protect Marriage Equality

Anti-LGBTQ+ Washington Lawmaker Dies After Contracting COVID-19

The project of the day is Afterparties by Anthony Veasna So

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...