Please welcome today’s contestants:

Gregg, a writer, has been atop Mt. Washington at least 15 times;

George, a consultant, collects rum; and

Amy, an engineering manager, was a Warriors fan even before they were good. Amy is a 24-day champ with winnings of $897,600.

Jeopardy! round

WATERLOGGED READING

TAGLINES OF SCARY MOVIES

GETTING ADJECTIVAL

MODEL RAILROADING

EURO-POURRI

“N” JOY

Scores going into DJ: Amy $9,400, George $1,600, Gregg $4,600.

DD1 – $600 – EURO-POURRI – A medieval tapestry that depicts the Norman conquest of England in 1066 hangs in a museum in this French town (Gregg won the table limit of $1,000.)

Double Jeopardy!

FAMOUS AMERICANS ON STAGE

THE NEW TESTAMENT

GIVING YOU THE THIRD DEGREE

RECENT POP CULTURE

SCIENCE

MIDDLE “J”

DD3 was up for grabs late as the two clues preceding it went unsolved, but it finally was found by Amy, who put the game away, leading into FJ at $27,400 vs. $9,600 for George and $1,700 for Gregg.

DD2 – $1,600 – GIVING YOU THE THIRD DEGREE – One country & parts of 2 others share this third-largest island (Gregg lost $4,500 from his score of $5,000 vs. $23,800 for Amy, after which Ken reassured him that he did the right thing.)

DD3 – $1,200 – FAMOUS AMERICANS ON STAGE – (Shown is an old cast photo with the Scarecrow, Tin Man, Lion and letters “Oz” clearly visible) In 1908, this author toured in a stage show called “The Fairylouge and Radio-Plays” (With five lower-value clues remaining, Amy won $2,000 from her total of $24,200 vs. $8,800 for George.)

Final Jeopardy!

WORD ORIGINS – From the Greek for “ring”, the first ones were built by the Romans, including one that could hold 250,000

Everyone was incorrect on FJ. Amy dropped $7,000 to win with $20,400 for a 25-day total of $918,000.

Odds and Ends

Triple Stumper of the day: No one guessed that a clue about “This buddy of Alexander Graham Bell” who lectured on the birth of the telephone was looking for Watson.

Ken’s Korner: He pointed out that in this game, Amy hit her average of 31 correct responses in the first two rounds. Also, Ken really doesn’t want to meet Candyman.

Correct Qs: DD1 – What is Bayeux? DD2 – What is Borneo? DD3 – Who was Baum? FJ – What is circus?

