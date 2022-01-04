30 Day Pokemon Challenge Day 4: Favorite Region

This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Each new game brings us to a new region of the Pokemon world, inspired by real world areas. The first four generations are inspired by regions of Japan (the Tokyo area, the Kyoto area, Kyushu, and Hokkaido), while later generations look elsewhere in the world (New York, France, Hawaii, and England). Which of these regions is your number one?

Bonus prompt: Is there a specific city, landmark, route, or another area that stands out to you?

