New Year, Who Dis? Sunday Food Thread 1/2

Hope everyone is faring well today! Any New Year food traditions that were observed over the Eve/Day holiday? We really don’t have a set tradition other than to make something kind of special. In non-pandemic times we’ve gotten together with some nearby friends and did a small potluck but nothing on the table is consistent year to year. How about you?

Also any food related resolutions? I don’t really have any other than to eat well, not gonna kid myself about dieting. We rarely go out to eat so learning new kitchen tricks and skills are good things. Been doing home made tortillas recently and those are getting better! Tried injera again and learned that finding a good place to buy it is probably the best bet.

