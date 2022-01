This challenge was produced with the help of Cordyceps for the prompts!

Yesterday we talked about your first game, but now I’m curious to know which Pokemon game is your favorite. With so many mainline games, third versions, remakes, and spinoffs, there’s a lot to pick from. But which Pokemon game stands above the others as your number one?

Bonus Prompt: Which game have you sunk the most time into?

