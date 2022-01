The Doctor, Yaz and Dan are back! This time as per New Year tradition those Dastardly Daleks are up to their old tricks again! Can The Doctor and Fam save the day again? Tune in to find out!

[Review Here when I see it]

What do you all think of the special this year? Do you want them to return to Christmas Specials once Davies returns? (I do) Let me know in the comments below!

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...