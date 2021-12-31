You Always Have a Way of Sneaking Into the New Year’s Eve Night Thread’s Hearts

As we bid farewell to 2021, many of us–myself included–might be quick to say “good riddance.” It was a rough year. In some ways, for at least a few of us, it might’ve been even rougher than 2020. Speaking for myself personally, I struggled with depression on a very serious level this year, along with various medical problems (heck, as I type this, I am sitting in a hospital bed).



But there were bright spots. I finally came out of the closet as bisexual this year, which was something I thought I might not ever actually do. I discovered The Owl House and subsequently a beautiful animated couple who I wish all of the joy in the world. But a huge factor that helped keep me going was this website. You guys are all so goofy, fun, and caring. And it has meant so very much. I have felt fully comfortable talking about my sexuality here since coming out, along with many of my deepest personal issues, on bright days, and dark ones. And that has meant the world.



I’m not exaggerating when I say that if it weren’t for being able to socialize online, the last two years may have literally driven me out of my mind. So thank you for being an outlet. Thank you for being friends. And thank you, above all, for being you.



I’ve said a lot of this before–but I think it’s all been worth repeating. You’re adorable, and you deserve all the happiness. And you always have a way of sneaking into people’s hearts.



I toast you. All of you. Have a wonderful new year, everyone. (And apologies to anyone who had to grab a barf bag reading this post)



Love y’all! Now ring in 2022 with some lovely shit-posting.

