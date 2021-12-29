The Book Nook Celebrates the End of the Year (12/29)

Welcome to the Book Nook! The weekly thread for all book nerds on The Avocado.

This is the place to talk about books you’re currently reading, discuss genres, ask for recommendations, and post serious literary criticism.

With 2021 rapidly (and perhaps finally) coming to a close, it’s a perfect opportunity to look back, on the winners of the tournaments, and on all the great books we’ve read this year.

The Best Book Ever According to the Book Nook has been decided, and I’m delighted to announce it’s Douglas Adams’s The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy. This means it’s final, no backsies. No argument possible.

Okay, maybe we can talk about it… (If you insist).

The winner of the Le Guin Award for Best Book of 2021 is Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun. Also a very worthy choice, if I may say so.

But what else was good this year? As it’s the end of the year, you can tell everyone else the best books you’ve read in 2021. You can rank them if you want, or you can just tell what you liked about them. The choice is yours.

Finally, I would like to use this opportunity to thank you all. Writing these Book Nook headers and participating in this thread has continued to be quite the blast, and as always you fellow book nerds make this feel like the warm bath it is. So thank you for that, and keep being the same awesome people in the next year.

I would like this thread to continue to be a NO GIF/YouTube/social media embed zone as much as possible. Thank you!

