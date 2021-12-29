30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 29: Your Favorite Game

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about the game that is just, well, the one. The game that you’d consider your favorite and want to pull out and play at every opportunity given, the one you want to convert others into playing.

Bonus Prompt: What’s the most obscure game you’ve found?

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...