New Game Releases – 2022 Preview

2021 is almost over; gone, done, finito, so it’s time to look ahead at what’s to come. Okay, so what can we expect in 2022? As is usual for for this time of year, a lot of games have been announced but most games don’t have a solid release date. We’re also moving into the third year of next generation of consoles, but with demand far outweighing supply (along with bastard scalpers) it is still very hard to find a PS5 or Series X. What does this mean for software sales? My guess is that you’re still going to see a lot of titles be available on both 8th gen and 9th gen systems. Grab your notepad and set aside some cash now folks because, as always, it’s going to be another expensive year in gaming.

January

January starts the year off with a big bang when the newest entry in the Pokémon franchise drops on the 28th, called Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The game appears to be an open world title, similar to Breath of the Wild, and takes place several years before the modern Pokémon games. Are pocket monsters not your thing? Well the oft delayed Rainbow Six: Extraction is supposed to finally come out on the 20th, though it could likely be delayed again. Rounding out the rest of January are Weird West, Windjammers 2, and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, which is a PS5 remaster of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

February

One of the most anticipated games of 2022 has to be the latest game developed by From Software, Elden Ring, arriving on February 25th. With a story written by George R.R. Martin, Elden Ring is another vast epic in the Soulsborne genre but with an open world gameplay aesthetic (yes, inspired by Breath of the Wild). This game has been delayed a couple times already that we know of, could it get delayed again? All signs point to maybe. Despite Elden Ring’s likely dominance of the month, a ton of games are still slated to release in February, such as Life is Strange: Remastered, Dying Light 2, OlliOlli World, Evil Dead, Dynasty Warriors 9 Empires, MONARK, and Atelier Sophie 2. Plus, holy cow, some other major releases like King of Fighters XV on Feb. 17th, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Feb. 22nd, Total War: Warhammer III on Feb. 17th, and, of course, the also many time delayed Horizon: Forbidden West on Feb. 18th. Plus, as if all that wasn’t enough, Valve’s Steam Deck device is also supposed to start shipping out in February to everyone who was able to secure a pre-order. I hope you have those tax returns handy.

March

March will be another stacked month with a nice handful of major titles. Leading the way will be the Borderlands spin-off Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on March 25th. Inspired by a popular DLC pack for Borderlands 2, Wonderlands finds players transported to a high fantasy world where they will go on a quest being run by dungeon master Tiny Tina. It looks pretty bonkers. Square Enix has FOUR titles coming out in March, the first is the new Platinum game Babylon’s Fall which arrives on Mar. 3rd, second is Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins on Mar. 18th, which is a Dark Souls-esque adventure game, third is the racing game Chocobo GP on Mar. 10th, and fourth we have the Switch exclusive RPG Triangle Strategy on Mar. 4th. I have a sinking feeling at least one of these games will get delayed. Speaking of Switch RPG’s, Rune Factory 5 comes out Mar. 25th, and a remaster of Persona 4 Arena Ultimax is also coming (though it is a fighting game, not RPG, but based on an RPG series. You know what, I don’t need your guff right now, okay). Need more racing? Gran Turismo 7 is arriving on Mar. 4th for PS5, maybe you’ll have the console by then? Rounding out the rest of March is Tunic, Lost Ark and the PS5/Series X|S version of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online.

“Confirmed” for 2020

These are the rest of the 2022 games that have “confirmed” release dates, but of course this can easily change. In April we can expect to get S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl, May brings us Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong, Forspoken, and the latest NIS Classics collection, featuring ZHP and Makai Kingdom (which I just bought on PS2 for, like, a ridiculous amount of money…). June will have the latest Cuphead DLC The Delicious Last Course, August gives us the rebooted Saint’s Row, and November promises the next major Bethesda game, Starfield.

The Rest…

As always there are a ton of games that have been announced but have no release date aside from either a generic “2022” or “Coming Soon”. Some I expect to arrive this year, like LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga and Splatoon 3, while some I would not be surprised to see in 2023 (or later) like Bayonetta 3 and Sonic Frontiers. This list will also likely have adjustments to the consoles they arrive on as well, think of this more like a “hey these might come out” list.

A Plague Tale: Requiem (PC/Series X|S)

Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp (Switch)

Batman: Gotham Knights (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S)

Bayonetta 3 (Switch)

Bugsnax – The Isle of BigSnax (PS4/PS5)

Conv/rgence: A League of Legends Story (PC/Consoles)

Destroy All Humans 2: Reprobed (PC/PS5/Series X|S)

Dragon Quest III HD-2D

Dune Spice Wars

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising (PC/Xbox One/Series X|S)

Fallout 76: The Pitt (PC/PS4/Xbox One)

Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remaster (Android/iOS/PC)

Final Fantasy XVI (PS5)

GhostWire: Tokyo (PS5)

God of War: Ragnarok (PS4/PS5)

Homeworld 3 (PC)

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Switch)

LEGO Star Wars: Skywalker Saga (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S)

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Switch)

Marvel’s Midnight Suns (PC/PS4/PS5/Xbox One/Series X|S)

Metal Slug Tactics (Switch)

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (Switch)

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (PC/Switch)

Pocky & Rocky Reshrined (PS4/Switch)

River City Girls 2 (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S)

River City Girls Zero (Switch)

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II (PC/Xbox One/Series X|S)

Shovel Knight Dig (PC/PS4/Switch)

Sonic Frontiers

Splatoon 3 (Switch)

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake (PC/PS4/Switch/Xbox One)

Sports Story (Switch)

Star Trek: Resurgance (PC (Epic)/PS4/Xbox One)

Star Wars: Hunters (Android/iOS/Switch)

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League (PS5/Series X|S)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtkes: Shredder’s Revenge (PC/Switch)

Two Point University (PC/PS4/PS5/Switch/Xbox One/Series X|S)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC/Series X|S)

What are the odds we see something wild come out, like Metroid Prime 4, Breath of the Wild 2, Dragon Age 4 or the new Mass Effect? Be sure to call out anything I’ve missed, and chastise me soundly if I’ve fucked anything up. I won’t pay attention to it, but it’ll make you feel better. Next week will see this column go back to regular coverage, however I would not expect it to be full of notable or big titles, so maybe catch up on your 2021 backlog for now. Be safe this week and if you are planning on attending a large New Year’s Eve party then I hope to goodness you’re vaccinated. Here’s to another great year of gaming!

