Weekly Video Games Thread Has Some Last-Minute Playing to Do

Welcome, everyone, to the second to last Weekly Video Games Thread of 2021! I’m writing this twenty minutes before it’s due, so that’s fun. Earlier today, I played a bit of Overboard!, one of the indie darlings of the year and a good compliment to the recent spate of deceitful mystery games. It’s not super duper for me, but it’s neat! I’m glad I’m playing it.

More to the point, though, I actually bought Overboard! a few months ago and just never played it until now. What really pushed me into finally jumping in (pun not intended) was that, well, it’s the end of 2021. I’ve already played a respectable number of games that released this year – Hitman 3, New Pokémon Snap, Resident Evil Village, WarioWare: Get It Together!, Deltarune Chapter 2, Metroid Dread, Pokémon Shining Pearl – but I wanted to get one more in there. I think helping set up the Source Gaming awards kinda lit a low level fire under me.

From me to you, here’s the prompt: any last minute playing and gaming you want to do before the year is out? That can be for any reason: playing another game that came out this year before we move into January, cleaning up your backlog for new games, or getting some time in while you’re on a winter break. Whatever the reason, and whatever the game, let us know!

And, of course, what have you been playing over the weekend? Bonus mention: Round II of the 2021 Peely’s are tomorrow at noon! That’s plenty of opportunities to mock the new Call of Duty!

