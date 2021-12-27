The Moon’s Day Politics Thread is Almost Done With 2021

Boston Starbucks workers ‘inspired’ by Buffalo union, seek votes as movement spreads

Employees at two Boston-area Starbucks locations began steps to form a union earlier this month, days after one store in upstate New York became the company’s first union-represented cafe. Yahoo! Finance

A post-Covid New Deal can restore economic hope in 2022

Roosevelt built back better after the depression by taxing the rich, introducing capital controls and altering the balance between labour and capital The Guardian

Voters no longer willing to give Boris Johnson ‘benefit of the doubt’ says Labour leader Independent

El Salvador frees 3 women who were sentenced to 30 years under anti-abortion laws

President Nayib Bukele’s government has freed three Salvadoran women who were sentenced to 30 years in prison under the nation’s strict anti-abortion laws after suffering obstetric emergencies, according to abortion rights groups. NPR

White supremacist threat remains, but experts see hope in combatting online extremism

At this fall’s inaugural Eradicate Hate conference, held just 10 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection showed how deeply hateful ideologies pervade U.S. society, experts in violent domestic extremism discovered something surprising: hope. USA Today

Desmond Tutu, Anti-Apartheid Campaigner Who Tried to Heal the World, Dies at 90

South African anti-apartheid campaigner, Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, one of the world’s most revered religious leaders, died in Cape Town on Sunday at age 90, bringing to an end an extraordinary life filled with courage, love and a passion for justice. Time

Omicron Is Pushing America Into Soft Lockdown

Nobody wants to mandate business closures, but so many people are getting sick that businesses are closing anyway. The Atlantic

70 Years Ago Black Activists Accused the U.S. of Genocide. They Should Have Been Taken Seriously.

The charges, while provocative, offer a framework to reckon with systemic racial injustice — past and present. Politico

Long Covid is Pitting Patients Against Doctors. That’s A Problem.

Health care professionals must act swiftly to ensure frustrated patients don’t fall victim to misinformation. Undark

Like COVID-19, the Black Death had its own “truther” movement, too

The vast well of pandemic conspiracy theories has odd parallels to plague politics of the Middle Ages Salon

Latin America urges US to reduce plastic waste exports to region

Environmental organisations across Latin America have called on the US to reduce plastic waste exports to the region, after a report found the US had doubled exports to some countries in the region during the first seven months of 2020. The Guardian

How Ethiopia war is sowing discord 13,000-km away among US immigrants

The Ethiopian diaspora in the United States is divided over which side is fighting for the just cause – the government forces or the Tigrayan rebels. Such are the inter-community tensions that friendships are falling apart. TRT World

Women and children among dozens reported killed in Myanmar Christmas Eve massacre

Myanmar government troops have rounded up villagers — some believed to be women and children — shooting dead at least 38 and burning the bodies, according to a charity and other reports. Australian Broadcasting Corporation

Switzerland to allow people to legally change gender through self-identification from 2022

The country follows Norway, Belgium, Portugal and Ireland to move to gender self-identification Independent

Brexit one year on: so how’s it going?

Those promised rewards for Britain of leaving the EU should surely be with us by now. What have been the costs and gains of ‘taking our country back’? The Guardian

3 Hong Kong universities remove Tiananmen Square monuments

Following the removal of the Pillar of Shame at the University of Hong Kong late Wednesday, two more Hong Kong universities have removed public monuments to the 1989 Tiananmen Square pro-democracy protests. Government officials have been quelling dissent in Hong Kong ever since Beijing imposed a national security law on the semi-autonomous city last year. CBS News

These women are fighting for their Indigenous land and the survival of the Amazon

Indigenous women in Brazil have traditionally been excluded from taking on leadership roles that were often filled by tribal patriarchs. But those roles shifted in recent years as threats against their land rights and natural resources escalated. CNN

The National Welfare Rights Organization Wanted Economic Justice for Black Americans

Johnnie Tillmon was a single mother of six, the daughter of a sharecropper, and one of the most influential welfare rights activists in the country. “I’m a woman. I’m a Black woman. I’m a poor woman. I’m a fat woman. I’m a middle-aged woman. And I’m on welfare,” Tillmon writes in her landmark 1972 essay, “Welfare is a Women’s Issue,” published in Ms. magazine. “In this country, if you’re any of those things you count less as a human being. If you’re all of those things, you don’t count at all.” Teen Vogue

Former Minnesota Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter For the Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright

After a two-week-long trial and almost 27 hours of deliberations by the jury, former Minnesota officer Kim Potter was found guilty of first- and second-degree manslaughter charges in the death of Daunte Wright as per USA Today. Potter, 49, fatally shot 20-year-old Wright during an April traffic stop-turned-arrest in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center. The Root

First HIV Prevention Injection Approved by the FDA

On Monday, the agency announced the approval of another option for at-risk people trying to avoid sexually transmitted HIV. This new pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) treatment is called Apretude and can be taken by adults and adolescents who weigh at least 77 pounds and test negative for HIV immediately before receiving the injection. Paper

Florida official called Latinx a ‘ridiculous woke term.’ Some LGBTQ+ people call it a lifeline

It’s a word for those ‘at the intersection of Latin American and queer,’ one advocate says Tallahassee Democrat

