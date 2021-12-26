Spider-Man: No Way Home Hits $1 Billion Mark Worldwide With The December 24th – 26th Weekend Results

While people were expecting Spider-Man: No Way Home to do well when it launched, better than the other Marvel Studios films this year, few saw it really doing the kind of business that it’s doing. With a really strong week after a huge $253 million opening weekend, this weekend saw the film do another $81.5 million. Christmas Weekend always sees some business and if you launch a big tentpole just before it you definitely will move a lot of people into seats, even if there’s a large number of folks that won’t spend time out during your regular holiday.

The film now sits at $467 million domestic with some really big weekday takes that have really caught attention. The film has also now passed the $1 billion mark internationally, and according to Deadline is one of the only modern movies to do so without being shown in China where you can rack up a lot of overseas numbers. The film is now the third-fastest film to cross the $1 billion mark – just twelve days – and is behind the two most recent Avengers films which did it in 11 days for Infinity War and five days for Endgame.

Once past that, a few other openers over the last few days include Sing 2, which added $23.7 million over the three-day weekend for a $39 million total so far, and The Matrix Resurrections which is competing against itself on HBO Max. Here, it made $12 million over the weekend and $22.5 million since opening Wednesday. We also have The King’s Man, which did $6.3 million this weekend and $10 million overall since Wednesday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home $81,500,000 $18,796 $467,331,855 Sing 2 $23,760,000 $6,105 $39,405,000 The Matrix Resurrections $12,000,000 $3,378 $22,500,000 The King’s Man $6,350,000 $1,997 $10,009,631 West Side Story $2,800,000 $996 $23,915,766 Licorice Pizza $2,327,000 $2,961 $3,665,819 A Journal for Jordan $2,200,000 $880 $2,200,000 Encanto $2,000,000 $714 $88,277,840 Ghostbusters: Afterlife $1,235,000 $715 $120,460,060 Eternals $218,000 $606 $164,500,534 The French Dispatch $40,000 $571 $15,925,226 Belfast $25,000 $325 $6,831,520

