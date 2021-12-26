Spider-Man: No Way Home Hits $1 Billion Mark Worldwide With The December 24th – 26th Weekend Results

While people were expecting Spider-Man: No Way Home to do well when it launched, better than the other Marvel Studios films this year, few saw it really doing the kind of business that it’s doing. With a really strong week after a huge $253 million opening weekend, this weekend saw the film do another $81.5 million. Christmas Weekend always sees some business and if you launch a big tentpole just before it you definitely will move a lot of people into seats, even if there’s a large number of folks that won’t spend time out during your regular holiday.
The film now sits at $467 million domestic with some really big weekday takes that have really caught attention. The film has also now passed the $1 billion mark internationally, and according to Deadline is one of the only modern movies to do so without being shown in China where you can rack up a lot of overseas numbers. The film is now the third-fastest film to cross the $1 billion mark – just twelve days – and is behind the two most recent Avengers films which did it in 11 days for Infinity War and five days for Endgame.
Once past that, a few other openers over the last few days include Sing 2, which added $23.7 million over the three-day weekend for a $39 million total so far, and The Matrix Resurrections which is competing against itself on HBO Max. Here, it made $12 million over the weekend and $22.5 million since opening Wednesday. We also have The King’s Man, which did $6.3 million this weekend and $10 million overall since Wednesday.
|Spider-Man: No Way Home
|$81,500,000
|$18,796
|$467,331,855
|Sing 2
|$23,760,000
|$6,105
|$39,405,000
|The Matrix Resurrections
|$12,000,000
|$3,378
|$22,500,000
|The King’s Man
|$6,350,000
|$1,997
|$10,009,631
|West Side Story
|$2,800,000
|$996
|$23,915,766
|Licorice Pizza
|$2,327,000
|$2,961
|$3,665,819
|A Journal for Jordan
|$2,200,000
|$880
|$2,200,000
|Encanto
|$2,000,000
|$714
|$88,277,840
|Ghostbusters: Afterlife
|$1,235,000
|$715
|$120,460,060
|Eternals
|$218,000
|$606
|$164,500,534
|The French Dispatch
|$40,000
|$571
|$15,925,226
|Belfast
|$25,000
|$325
|$6,831,520