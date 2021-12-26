Movies

Spider-Man: No Way Home Hits $1 Billion Mark Worldwide With The December 24th – 26th Weekend Results

While people were expecting Spider-Man: No Way Home to do well when it launched, better than the other Marvel Studios films this year, few saw it really doing the kind of business that it’s doing. With a really strong week after a huge $253 million opening weekend, this weekend saw the film do another $81.5 million. Christmas Weekend always sees some business and if you launch a big tentpole just before it you definitely will move a lot of people into seats, even if there’s a large number of folks that won’t spend time out during your regular holiday.

The film now sits at $467 million domestic with some really big weekday takes that have really caught attention. The film has also now passed the $1 billion mark internationally, and according to Deadline is one of the only modern movies to do so without being shown in China where you can rack up a lot of overseas numbers. The film is now the third-fastest film to cross the $1 billion mark – just twelve days – and is behind the two most recent Avengers films which did it in 11 days for Infinity War and five days for Endgame.

Once past that, a few other openers over the last few days include Sing 2, which added $23.7 million over the three-day weekend for a $39 million total so far, and The Matrix Resurrections which is competing against itself on HBO Max. Here, it made $12 million over the weekend and $22.5 million since opening Wednesday. We also have The King’s Man, which did $6.3 million this weekend and $10 million overall since Wednesday.

Spider-Man: No Way Home$81,500,000$18,796$467,331,855
Sing 2$23,760,000$6,105$39,405,000
The Matrix Resurrections$12,000,000$3,378$22,500,000
The King’s Man$6,350,000$1,997$10,009,631
West Side Story$2,800,000$996$23,915,766
Licorice Pizza$2,327,000$2,961$3,665,819
A Journal for Jordan$2,200,000$880$2,200,000
Encanto$2,000,000$714$88,277,840
Ghostbusters: Afterlife$1,235,000$715$120,460,060
Eternals$218,000$606$164,500,534
The French Dispatch$40,000$571$15,925,226
Belfast$25,000$325$6,831,520