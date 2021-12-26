My Sweet Day Thread (12/26)

On this date in 1970, George Harrison‘s My Sweet Lord hit Number 1.

If I’m not mistaken, I think The Avocado has a few Beatles fans.

Also, a few highlights on this day in history –

In 1919, Babe Ruth is traded to the Yankees which begins the so-called “Curse of the Bambino” for Boston fans.

In 1967, a patent is given to Wham-O to improve upon the Frisbee.

In 1973, The Exorcist, starring Linda Blair, is released in theaters. This one still haunts me more so than A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Is The Exorcist a Christmas movie? We can debate in the comment section.

I hope you have a quiet, peaceful Sunday and are enjoying some time for yourself or with family and friends.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...