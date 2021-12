To all you Christmascados I hope you had a great one!

To all you non Christmascados I hope you also had a great one!

We don’t really celebrate but did make a special meal on Christmas Eve which featured home-made tortillas with papas con rajas and lots of desserts. Moravain wafers, peanut butter ice cream with chocolate chunks, and grasshopper bars (kind of like an Andies candy/brownie mashup).

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...