30 Day Board Games & More Challenge Day 26: Rule Change Time

This challenge was produced with the help of Mr. Ixolite for the prompts!

With the month of December here, that tends to mean a lot of family gatherings or time with friends where it’s definitely easy to pull out a board game and play. We’ll be covering a wide range of topics across the month with it and today we’re talking about those pesky rules. If you could change one rule in a game, which one would you change and how would it improve the game?

Bonus Prompt: What rule do you wish was really enforced in a game that never seems to be?

