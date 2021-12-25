Happy Kringletimes! Have you listened to the Amphibia holiday album yet?

To celebrate the holidays, and the release of the next batch of #amphibia episodes on @disneyplus, we have released the entire Froggy Little Christmas soundtrack. This is some of @tjhill's best work yet. Beautiful album cover by @GinaGaravalia!! Link: https://t.co/H8Si8F4GPv pic.twitter.com/bCvvpAWB7a — Matt Braly (@Radrappy) December 22, 2021

I enjoyed it. It’s Animation Time!

What animated things have you been into lately? What’s a recent episode of something you saw that lacks a dedicated review spot? Here’s where we can talk about it! Like the old AT comment section, try to begin top-level comments with the name of the specific show you want to talk about in bold (assuming you are talking about a specific show), so it’s easy to find for others who want to talk about that show.

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...