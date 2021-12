AEW

-Allot of twitter falling down drama around Sammy Guevara’s break up with his fiancee

-Kyle O’Reilly shows up

-Brain Pillman Jr wears a Cancel Cancel Culture hoodie and gets allot of shit for it

-Even more twitter (storyline?) drama with Ogogo going after Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham

WWE

-Vince not interested in no-cut deals

OTHER

-PWtees had a big data breach, informed everyone with a letter

Share this: Tweet



Email



Like this: Like Loading...